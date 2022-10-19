KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Bought by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,212,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,900,000 after purchasing an additional 71,543 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 23,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 5,251 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 400,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,896,000 after purchasing an additional 15,395 shares during the period. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 76,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KeyCorp news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $91,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,205.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KeyCorp Trading Up 0.5 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KEY shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on KeyCorp from $26.50 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.93.

Shares of KEY stock opened at $16.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.28. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $27.17.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 28.53%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Profile

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Stories

