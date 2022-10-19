Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Position Cut by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 769 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lipe & Dalton grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 15,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 12.7% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 142,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,597,000 after purchasing an additional 16,157 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 371.3% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 203.6% in the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 37,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 24,944 shares during the period. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. Raymond James cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.85.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:WFC opened at $44.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $19.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.78 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 19.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also

