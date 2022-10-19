Essex Financial Services Inc. Purchases 2,830 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,311 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on WMB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

Williams Companies Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of WMB opened at $30.44 on Wednesday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.86 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.18 and a 200 day moving average of $33.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 132.81%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

