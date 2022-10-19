GYL Financial Synergies LLC Makes New Investment in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,936 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in NVIDIA by 550.0% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 170.6% in the first quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 184 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,414,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $119.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.98. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.11.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective (down from $410.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.76.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

