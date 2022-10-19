Essex Financial Services Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 103,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,012,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 13,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 34,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $74.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.54. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.21 and a 12-month high of $81.67.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

