Ellis Investment Partners LLC Has $980,000 Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,468 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 3.9% in the second quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% during the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 25,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% during the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 65,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% during the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 57,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Stockton raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 6,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.94.

Pfizer Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $44.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $247.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.44 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.77 and its 200 day moving average is $49.20.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

