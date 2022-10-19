New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,421 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $17,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STLD. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 425.8% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1,042.9% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the first quarter valued at $44,000. 80.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STLD. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.14.

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $81.74 on Wednesday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $50.54 and a one year high of $100.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.88.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.39. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 71.50%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 20.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 6.05%.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

