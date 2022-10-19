New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 18,117 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 293,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,117 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Evergy worth $19,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Evergy by 40.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,048,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,704,000 after acquiring an additional 3,777,012 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Evergy by 10.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,874,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,321 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Evergy by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,176,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,407 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Evergy by 45.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,454,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Evergy by 30.5% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,248,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,641,000 after acquiring an additional 525,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EVRG opened at $58.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.73. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.12 and a 1 year high of $73.13. The company has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.54.

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.5725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.51%.

EVRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Evergy from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Evergy from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

