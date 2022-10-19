New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $21.95 Million Position in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 13,972.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 436,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 433,131 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $21,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 86.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 9,422 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at $973,000. Key Square Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at $329,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at $683,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 255.6% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 12,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 9,073 shares in the last quarter. 99.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ON. Cowen raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. B. Riley raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.11.

In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 2,813 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $196,910.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,713,870. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other ON Semiconductor news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $143,569.11. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,537.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 2,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $196,910.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,713,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,474 shares of company stock valued at $681,729. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ON opened at $60.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.25. ON Semiconductor Corp has a fifty-two week low of $43.74 and a fifty-two week high of $76.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 41.43% and a net margin of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

