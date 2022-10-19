New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 24,783 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,783 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $23,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CF. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in CF Industries during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in CF Industries by 540.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in CF Industries during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in CF Industries by 46.4% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldstream Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in CF Industries during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CF Industries

In other CF Industries news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $11,293,603.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,572,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $4,433,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,551 shares in the company, valued at $9,039,112.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $11,293,603.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,572,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 166,484 shares of company stock valued at $18,431,301. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CF Industries Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:CF opened at $100.24 on Wednesday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.29 and a 1-year high of $119.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.19 and a 200 day moving average of $97.80. The firm has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.06 by $0.13. CF Industries had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 49.10%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 13.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays raised shares of CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Scotiabank raised shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CF Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.21.

CF Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Articles

