Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 8,782 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,782 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTSI. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 861,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,580,000 after purchasing an additional 223,895 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 896.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 248,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,875,000 after buying an additional 223,530 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth $9,516,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 11.4% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,145,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,605,000 after purchasing an additional 117,271 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,684,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,822,000 after purchasing an additional 84,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total transaction of $104,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 86,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,540,460. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CFO John Kober sold 2,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $130,902.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,579,334.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total value of $104,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 86,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,540,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 956,220 shares of company stock worth $56,766,567. Corporate insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

MTSI opened at $52.50 on Wednesday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.85 and a 52-week high of $80.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 7.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.11.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 33.38%. The business had revenue of $172.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. MACOM Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen lifted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $55.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.55.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

