Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 15,730 Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 249.4% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 18.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. 93.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $112.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $121.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.68 and its 200 day moving average is $102.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.34. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AIT. Robert W. Baird cut Applied Industrial Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Vincent K. Petrella sold 3,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $357,362.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,142,110.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 7,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.66, for a total transaction of $805,068.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,775,041.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincent K. Petrella sold 3,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $357,362.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,142,110.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

See Also

