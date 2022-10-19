Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $1.62 Million Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TT. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $132.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.88.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE TT opened at $149.93 on Wednesday. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $120.64 and a 1 year high of $204.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.10.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. Analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 42.81%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Stories

