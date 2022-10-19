McIlrath & Eck LLC Lowers Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

McIlrath & Eck LLC cut its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,415 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 135.0% in the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Trading Up 1.4 %

HD opened at $285.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $291.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $291.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $294.16. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 46.71%.

Home Depot announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. MKM Partners began coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Home Depot to $327.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.68.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

