Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 197.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 32,271 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 85,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 381,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,042,000 after purchasing an additional 64,814 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,355,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties to $110.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $116.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $85.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 449.79 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.15. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.46 and a 1-year high of $101.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 459.48, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $470.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.99 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 55.38% and a net margin of 0.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 175.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is presently 210.53%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Rachna Bhasin sold 4,810 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.53, for a total transaction of $445,069.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,250.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Director Rachna Bhasin sold 4,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.53, for a total value of $445,069.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,250.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christine Pantoya sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $37,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,561.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.