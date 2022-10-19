Calamos Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 188,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,073 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Spirit Airlines worth $4,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 13.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the first quarter worth about $1,528,000. Eschler Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the first quarter worth about $239,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 317.8% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the first quarter worth about $540,000. 68.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Spirit Airlines stock opened at $19.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.07. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a one year low of $15.92 and a one year high of $28.30.

Spirit Airlines ( NYSE:SAVE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 17.25% and a negative net margin of 7.53%. Equities analysts expect that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

SAVE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet raised Spirit Airlines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Spirit Airlines from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

