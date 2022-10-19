Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $2.19 Million Stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,285 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in HubSpot by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,666 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 55,775 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,612 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 6,087 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,577 shares in the company, valued at $14,630,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,630,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $2,431,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 658,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,206,876. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HubSpot Stock Up 1.9 %

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HUBS shares. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on HubSpot from $400.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on HubSpot from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp cut their target price on HubSpot from $461.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on HubSpot from $617.00 to $444.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on HubSpot from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $506.48.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $276.00 on Wednesday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $245.03 and a 52-week high of $866.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $311.66 and a 200 day moving average of $334.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.16). HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $421.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.67 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot Profile

(Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.