RMB Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 503 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 3,877 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.0% in the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 45,352 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 186,419 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $101,278,000 after purchasing an additional 9,333 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.32, for a total value of $9,019,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,424,406.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total value of $486,153.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,572.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.32, for a total transaction of $9,019,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,424,406.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,397 shares of company stock worth $33,012,754. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 1.4 %

TMO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $685.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $651.63.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $524.40 on Wednesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $488.26 and a 1-year high of $672.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $548.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $551.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 17.37%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.60 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Articles

