RMB Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,587 Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,604,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,081,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977,553 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,511,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,066,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,309 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 75,780,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,118,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,878 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 14.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 65,871,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,187,977,000 after buying an additional 8,417,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,933,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,608,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,740 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.9 %

Philip Morris International stock opened at $86.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.59. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.85 and a twelve month high of $112.48. The company has a market capitalization of $133.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.68.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PM shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.78.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.