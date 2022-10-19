Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 214,957 Shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,923,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 214,957 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.96% of Altra Industrial Motion worth $67,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AIMC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 65.7% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the first quarter worth $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 46.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 10.6% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. 98.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on AIMC. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.

Altra Industrial Motion Stock Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ AIMC opened at $37.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 135.29, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.01. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 1 year low of $32.18 and a 1 year high of $62.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.96 and its 200 day moving average is $37.52.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $498.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.71 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 0.96%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Altra Industrial Motion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is 128.57%.

About Altra Industrial Motion

(Get Rating)

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.