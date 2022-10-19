Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 827,534 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 177,205 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $3,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 151,841 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 44,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

Itaú Unibanco Stock Up 3.0 %

ITUB opened at $5.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.98. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $5.89.

Itaú Unibanco Dividend Announcement

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $7.36 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.003 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is currently 5.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ITUB has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $5.40 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Scotiabank raised shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

About Itaú Unibanco

(Get Rating)

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.