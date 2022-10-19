Calamos Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF)

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,195 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Xponential Fitness worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 14.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 677,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,886,000 after purchasing an additional 87,975 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,249,000 after acquiring an additional 13,759 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 180,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,917,000 after acquiring an additional 26,443 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Xponential Fitness during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,061,000. Institutional investors own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xponential Fitness has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

Xponential Fitness Stock Performance

Shares of Xponential Fitness stock opened at $19.19 on Wednesday. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.20 and a 52-week high of $26.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $938.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.96 and a 200-day moving average of $17.51.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $59.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.22 million. Xponential Fitness had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 17.58%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xponential Fitness

In other Xponential Fitness news, EVP Megan Moen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $200,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,504.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Xponential Fitness

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

Further Reading

