Calamos Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 41,202 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,408,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in SM Energy by 1.4% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 49,382 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 9.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,756 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 5.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,025 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 1.3% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 545,990 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,667,000 after purchasing an additional 6,783 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 11.1% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,036,616 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,442,000 after purchasing an additional 103,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on SM Energy in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SM Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.22.

Insider Activity

SM Energy Stock Up 2.3 %

In other news, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 8,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $394,891.38. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,463 shares in the company, valued at $568,437.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 8,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $394,891.38. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,463 shares in the company, valued at $568,437.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP David W. Copeland sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total value of $462,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 228,543 shares in the company, valued at $10,565,542.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SM opened at $42.24 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 4.65. SM Energy has a one year low of $25.23 and a one year high of $54.97.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $992.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.52 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 36.45% and a net margin of 25.46%. Analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SM Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from SM Energy’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 24th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.28%.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

