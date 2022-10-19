Calamos Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,872 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $4,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 214.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 176 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $346.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $325.00 and a 1 year high of $493.97. The company has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $368.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $393.56.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 12.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TDY shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $520.00 to $472.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $445.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

