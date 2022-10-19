Calamos Advisors LLC Trims Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 46.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 120,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,000 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $3,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 13,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. NTB Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. NTB Financial Corp now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter.

VICI Properties Price Performance

NYSE:VICI opened at $30.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.22. The stock has a market cap of $29.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.23 and a 1-year high of $35.69.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.46%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VICI. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price target on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.72.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

