Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Grows Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 91.5% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 48.2% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 31.0% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at $933,760.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at $933,760.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $1,517,962.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,538. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 287,722 shares of company stock worth $42,327,379 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

NYSE PG opened at $128.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $122.18 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.38.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 62.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PG. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Sunday, October 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.79.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

