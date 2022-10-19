Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Makes New Investment in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 22,622 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AR. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 2,307.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 55.5% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 80.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AR shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on Antero Resources from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Antero Resources from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Antero Resources from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Antero Resources from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Antero Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.22.

In related news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,227 shares in the company, valued at $2,980,215. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,980,215. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider W Patrick Ash sold 36,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total value of $1,427,301.89. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 870,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,844,800.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,701 shares of company stock worth $1,853,152. 5.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Antero Resources stock opened at $35.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.53. Antero Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $15.38 and a 12 month high of $48.80. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 3.59.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Antero Resources had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 352.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

