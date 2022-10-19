Yousif Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $4,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HLT. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 15.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,494,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,374 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,405,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,811,000 after buying an additional 1,143,467 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,207,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,402,000 after buying an additional 692,486 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,840,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,270,000 after buying an additional 650,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,200,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,433,000 after buying an additional 583,516 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $128.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.27 billion, a PE ratio of 37.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.36. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.41 and a 52 week high of $167.99.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 114.54% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.39%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HLT shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank raised Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $140.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.41.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

