ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Position in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) by 3,253.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,927 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.62% of Alamo Group worth $8,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Alamo Group by 30.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Alamo Group in the first quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alamo Group in the first quarter worth $275,000. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ALG shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Alamo Group to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alamo Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 1,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.55, for a total transaction of $212,062.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,350.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ALG stock opened at $142.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 0.94. Alamo Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.35 and a 12 month high of $160.71.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $396.21 million during the quarter. Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 12.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alamo Group Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 17th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.24%.

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty applications, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

