Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Shares Acquired by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 275,622 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,190 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $4,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 199.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 917 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.36 per share, with a total value of $96,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,870,797.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $15.16 on Wednesday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.90 and a 12-month high of $34.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.39 and a 200 day moving average of $19.73.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 64.45%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.30 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.30 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.21.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

