Grandfield & Dodd LLC Sells 764 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 764 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $13,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. City State Bank purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $640,000. McLean Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 12,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.4% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 779,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,375,000 after buying an additional 53,446 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.8% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 79,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after buying an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the first quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 134,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,145,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
XOM has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.08.
Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil
Exxon Mobil Price Performance
Shares of XOM opened at $100.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $57.96 and a 1-year high of $105.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.51.
Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.14 EPS for the current year.
Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.51%.
About Exxon Mobil
Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.
See Also
