Profund Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,735 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Ovintiv by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Ovintiv by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in Ovintiv by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Ovintiv by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 23,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Ovintiv by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 70,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $99.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.29.

Ovintiv Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE OVV opened at $50.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.53 and a 200 day moving average of $49.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Ovintiv Inc. has a one year low of $29.52 and a one year high of $63.30.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.27). Ovintiv had a return on equity of 61.17% and a net margin of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post 8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th.

Ovintiv Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

