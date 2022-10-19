WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 232,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.07% of WEC Energy Group worth $23,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the second quarter worth $33,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $492,637.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at $263,230.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of WEC opened at $87.79 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.51. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.82 and a 12-month high of $108.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.7275 per share. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WEC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $105.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays cut their target price on WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.89.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

