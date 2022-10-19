US Bancorp DE Sells 4,539 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,539 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $27,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Waste Management by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,313,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,597,207,000 after buying an additional 332,941 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,615,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,852,507,000 after purchasing an additional 673,451 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,947,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $308,625,000 after purchasing an additional 31,344 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 11.9% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,924,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $304,961,000 after purchasing an additional 205,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,887,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,165,000 after purchasing an additional 49,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $1,523,544.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,472,092.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,864,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,840,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $1,523,544.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,472,092.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,848 shares of company stock valued at $9,258,942 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Waste Management Stock Up 2.1 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $161.12 on Wednesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.58 and a 52 week high of $175.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $66.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $167.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.65.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 50.78%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

