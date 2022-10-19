PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,955 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.10% of PPG Industries worth $26,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,645,019,000 after acquiring an additional 252,358 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,511,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,033,106,000 after acquiring an additional 206,569 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 61.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,393,191 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,755,445,000 after acquiring an additional 5,109,132 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,193,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $418,589,000 after acquiring an additional 65,996 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 14.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,819,112 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $238,431,000 after acquiring an additional 233,028 shares during the period. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised PPG Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Redburn Partners upgraded PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays cut their price target on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on PPG Industries from $143.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on PPG Industries from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.16.

NYSE PPG opened at $116.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.16. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.06 and a 1-year high of $177.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.26.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 6.20%. Equities analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 54.39%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

