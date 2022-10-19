US Bancorp DE Reduces Stock Holdings in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL)

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 905,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402,390 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF were worth $22,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 23.7% during the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 962,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,666,000 after buying an additional 184,643 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF during the first quarter worth $1,712,000. St. James Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,087,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 179.3% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 24,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 15,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF during the first quarter valued at $231,000.

Get Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF alerts:

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

IVOL opened at $22.40 on Wednesday. Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $27.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.73.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.