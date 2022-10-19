Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 370,910 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,822 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.16% of Best Buy worth $24,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Best Buy by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,720,949 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $338,235,000 after purchasing an additional 236,513 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,672,121 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $333,796,000 after acquiring an additional 168,940 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Best Buy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,508,029 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $228,035,000 after acquiring an additional 46,948 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth about $251,898,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Best Buy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,414,585 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $219,486,000 after acquiring an additional 99,624 shares during the period. 79.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BBY shares. TheStreet cut Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Best Buy Trading Up 1.5 %

In other news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total value of $1,814,388.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,625,809.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 1,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $100,166.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,207.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total transaction of $1,814,388.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,625,809.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 27,423 shares of company stock worth $1,995,772. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $66.56 on Wednesday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $141.97. The company has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.35.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.28. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 57.98%. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

About Best Buy

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Articles

