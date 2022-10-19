US Bancorp DE Has $27.54 Million Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 309,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,031 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $27,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ABNB. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,953,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029,742 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Airbnb by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,837,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627,359 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Airbnb by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,587,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,367 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $173,967,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,345,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,729,000 after acquiring an additional 996,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ABNB shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on Airbnb from $195.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Airbnb from $220.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Airbnb from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Airbnb from $185.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial dropped their target price on Airbnb from $214.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.57.

ABNB stock opened at $117.94 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.60 and its 200-day moving average is $119.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $76.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.45 and a beta of 1.07. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.71 and a twelve month high of $212.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.98, for a total value of $106,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,321.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $263,725.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 238,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,157,360.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.98, for a total value of $106,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,321.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 842,779 shares of company stock valued at $99,942,713. 32.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

