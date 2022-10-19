LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 317,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 10,705 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.10% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $27,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $1,766,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 44,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 43.8% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 14.0% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 101,976 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,484,000 after buying an additional 12,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $80.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.92. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $71.46 and a fifty-two week high of $117.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.22. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The firm had revenue of $14.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 14.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

LYB has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.85.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

