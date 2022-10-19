US Bancorp DE Acquires 7,930 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 239,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,930 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Prologis were worth $28,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 43.8% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 208.1% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 43.5% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $105.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.89 and a 200 day moving average of $128.28. The stock has a market cap of $78.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.96. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.03 and a 12 month high of $174.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.30). Prologis had a net margin of 75.72% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Prologis’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Prologis from $193.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Prologis from $183.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.41.

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.