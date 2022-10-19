US Bancorp DE Decreases Stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 467,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,210 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.53% of Avalara worth $33,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Avalara by 86.8% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avalara by 2,475.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avalara by 6,583.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Avalara during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Avalara in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on AVLR shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Avalara to $93.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Avalara from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $93.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. William Blair downgraded shares of Avalara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Avalara to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avalara presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.08.

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.54, for a total transaction of $1,850,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 540,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,031,195.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,532,600. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

AVLR opened at $93.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.52 and a beta of 0.99. Avalara, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.39 and a 12 month high of $188.43.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $208.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.19 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 19.76% and a negative return on equity of 12.44%. Avalara’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

