US Bancorp DE Has $37.34 Million Stock Position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,173,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,276 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $37,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 144.4% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, JB Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 86,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the period.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

HEFA stock opened at $31.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.33. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $26.88 and a 12 month high of $30.88.

