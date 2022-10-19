Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Stock Holdings Lifted by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 806,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,823 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $40,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 602.5% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

VEU opened at $45.37 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.06 and a fifty-two week high of $63.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.08 and a 200-day moving average of $50.92.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.