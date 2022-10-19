Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 291,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $39,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,386,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,780 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 9.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,228,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,127 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 54.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,910,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.79.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

NYSE:KMB opened at $115.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.82 and a 200-day moving average of $129.36. The company has a market capitalization of $38.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.38. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $108.74 and a 52 week high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 249.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Further Reading

