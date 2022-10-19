US Bancorp DE Trims Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 191,164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,906 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.05% of Stryker worth $38,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Stryker in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Stryker by 1,212.5% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 10,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Stryker by 720.0% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

Stryker stock opened at $214.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.00. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $280.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $213.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.12. The company has a market capitalization of $81.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 51.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. Bank of America cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays began coverage on Stryker in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.94.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Further Reading

