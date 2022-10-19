Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 396,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,409 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.05% of Duke Energy worth $42,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.10.

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $45,596.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,657 shares in the company, valued at $12,487,494.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total transaction of $173,820.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $45,596.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,487,494.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,819 shares of company stock valued at $851,018. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $90.81 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.10. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.76 and a 1-year high of $116.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

