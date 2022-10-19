Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 474,141 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.08% of Amphenol worth $30,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 5.1% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,519 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 10.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 66,314 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,997,000 after acquiring an additional 6,501 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 60.8% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 13.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 95,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after acquiring an additional 11,650 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 41.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APH opened at $70.07 on Wednesday. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $61.67 and a twelve month high of $88.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of $41.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.85.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 27.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.97%.

APH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Cowen dropped their price target on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $1,538,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,101. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Amphenol news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total transaction of $9,447,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $1,538,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,101. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

