US Bancorp DE Has $31.76 Million Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 448,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 878 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.08% of Xcel Energy worth $31,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XEL. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 256.3% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 3,035.7% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 645.5% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ XEL opened at $61.62 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.42. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.89 and a fifty-two week high of $77.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Equities analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.33.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Articles

