US Bancorp DE Trims Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 453,318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 6,816 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $42,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Capital World Investors lifted its position in CVS Health by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 58,633,421 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,934,465,000 after acquiring an additional 8,531,311 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,865,662 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $11,321,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,740 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,167,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,261,304 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,997,837,000 after buying an additional 2,450,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in CVS Health by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,028,628 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,622,257,000 after buying an additional 1,385,322 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVS. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CVS Health from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.55.

NYSE CVS opened at $91.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $84.62 and a 12 month high of $111.25. The stock has a market cap of $120.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.75.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.77%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

