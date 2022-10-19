Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Jackson Wealth Management LLC

Jackson Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 35,143 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 5,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,675,000 after acquiring an additional 8,694 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 146,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,702,000 after buying an additional 5,027 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 8,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in Pfizer by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 68,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $59.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.94.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE opened at $44.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $247.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.77 and a 200 day moving average of $49.20. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.44 and a 12 month high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.31%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

